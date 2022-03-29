Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock traded up C$0.26 on Tuesday, hitting C$21.94. 202,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$18.42 and a one year high of C$24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMP.UN. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.95.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

