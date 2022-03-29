Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $129.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kimberly-Clark has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefiting from its three growth pillars. These include focus on improving its core business in the developed markets, speed up growth of Personal Care segment in developing and emerging markets and enhance digital and e-commerce capacities. Apart from this, the company’s pricing and saving initiatives have been aiding in the face of cost inflation. The company has been battling high input costs for a while. The same persisted in the fourth quarter of 2021, wherein the adjusted operating profit declined year over year, thanks to a rise in input costs to the tune of $530 million. Management anticipates to keep witnessing a tough operating environment, with escalated input cost inflation, supply chain disruption along with pandemic-induced uncertainty in 2022.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

KMB traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $123.07. 23,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,058. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $473,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $123,283,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

