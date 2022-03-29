KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Short Interest Update

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of KAHC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 153,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,980. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,450,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the fourth quarter valued at about $974,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

