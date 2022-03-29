Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Up 59.8% in March

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,492,300 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 933,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,658.1 days.

OTCMKTS KBSTF remained flat at $$5.01 on Tuesday. Kobe Steel has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

Get Kobe Steel alerts:

Kobe Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, production, and sale of iron and steel. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel, Welding, Aluminum and Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Power, and Other Businesses. The Iron and Steel Business segment includes steel wire rods and bars, steel sheets, steel billets, steel castings and forgings, titanium and titanium alloys, foundry pig iron, slag products, stainless steel tube, construction materials, and other specialty steel products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.