Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Up 59.8% in March

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,492,300 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 933,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,658.1 days.
OTCMKTS KBSTF remained flat at $$5.01 on Tuesday. Kobe Steel has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.
Kobe Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)
