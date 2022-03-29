Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$650 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

KTB opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

