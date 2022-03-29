Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.250 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. 7,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,989. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

