Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $322.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

LH stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,255. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $248.95 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,393 shares of company stock worth $378,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

