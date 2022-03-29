Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Price Target Raised to $2.75

Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 131.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LLKKF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 2,424,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,762. Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.
About Lake Resources (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lake Resources (LLKKF)
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.