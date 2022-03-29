Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Price Target Raised to $2.75

Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 131.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LLKKF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 2,424,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,762. Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

About Lake Resources (Get Rating)

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.