Lannebo Fonder AB Has $38.59 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lannebo Fonder AB cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 4.6% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $38,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,031. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.74 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $498.10 and a 200-day moving average of $566.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

