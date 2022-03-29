Largo (NYSE:LGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 207,494 shares.The stock last traded at $12.05 and had previously closed at $12.37.

LGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Largo from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on Largo from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Largo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Largo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Largo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $804.07 million and a PE ratio of 35.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Largo by 15.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,438,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,100,000 after buying an additional 449,868 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Largo by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,843,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,383,000 after buying an additional 853,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Largo by 85.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 382,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Largo during the third quarter worth $4,315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Largo during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,021,000.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

