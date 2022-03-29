Largo (NYSE:LGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 207,494 shares.The stock last traded at $12.05 and had previously closed at $12.37.
LGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Largo from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on Largo from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Largo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Largo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Largo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $804.07 million and a PE ratio of 35.34.
Largo Company Profile (NYSE:LGO)
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
