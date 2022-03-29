Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,203,489 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $64,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $644,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

LSCC traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $65.57. The company had a trading volume of 938,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $7,212,908.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,380 shares of company stock worth $20,772,526. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

