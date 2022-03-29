Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,756,000 after buying an additional 44,841 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,218,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,620,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,179,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 552,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,916,000 after buying an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.76. 27,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,460. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.50 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

