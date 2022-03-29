Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 29,868 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.21. 108,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,223. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.18 and a 12-month high of $61.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

