Leeward Financial Partners LLC Invests $6.13 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 120,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.8% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after buying an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.62. 1,366,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,445,838. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.