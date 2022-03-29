Leeward Financial Partners LLC Invests $765,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,153. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $62.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.