Leeward Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.69. 209,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,344. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.