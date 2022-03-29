Leeward Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after buying an additional 836,350 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,513,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,222,000 after buying an additional 2,799,233 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,580,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.