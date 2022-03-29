Leeward Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after buying an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after buying an additional 4,379,522 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,001,000 after buying an additional 470,476 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,882,000 after buying an additional 511,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,708,000 after buying an additional 1,044,690 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $85.76. 393,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,350,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.83 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

