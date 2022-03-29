LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Up to $119.50

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.50, but opened at $125.00. LendingTree shares last traded at $121.55, with a volume of 391 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.44.

Get LendingTree alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average is $128.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.46.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 27.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.