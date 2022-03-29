LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Up to $119.50

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.50, but opened at $125.00. LendingTree shares last traded at $121.55, with a volume of 391 shares.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TREE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.44.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average is $128.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.46.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 27.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.
About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
