LikeCoin Price Hits $0.0186 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and approximately $65,697.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00035543 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00110107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,217,931 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

