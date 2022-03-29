Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NYSE WPC opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 189.24%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

