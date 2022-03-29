Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,230 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.47. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

