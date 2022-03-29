Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after buying an additional 293,379 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,932,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $129.07 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $118.60 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

