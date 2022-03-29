Lincoln National Corp Has $1.37 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stryker by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $270.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.04 and a 200 day moving average of $261.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.