Lincoln National Corp Has $1.49 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,240,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 464,668 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,067,000 after acquiring an additional 385,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05.

