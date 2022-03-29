Lincoln National Corp Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,326 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,650,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,666,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,632,000 after purchasing an additional 220,439 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

