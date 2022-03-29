Lincoln National Corp Has $479,000 Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.67.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

