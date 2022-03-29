Lincoln National Corp Has $571,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $226.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $240.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.