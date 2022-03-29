Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Twilio by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Twilio by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,010 shares of company stock worth $7,781,961 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $160.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

