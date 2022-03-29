Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FBHS stock opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average is $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.67 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on FBHS. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

