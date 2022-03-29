Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $582.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $612.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

