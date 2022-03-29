Lincoln National Corp Sells 469 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $103.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.95. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,220 shares of company stock worth $15,979,983. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

