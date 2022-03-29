Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Director Dipti Amin Buys 35,000 Shares

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) Director Dipti Amin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $57,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. 690,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,236. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $256.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.95% and a negative net margin of 983.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LCTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

