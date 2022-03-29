Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Down 59.2% in March

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the February 28th total of 38,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lixte Biotechnology by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 50,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIXT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. 451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.12.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

