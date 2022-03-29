Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 311,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of LRENY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 95,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,288. Lojas Renner has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.
Lojas Renner Company Profile
