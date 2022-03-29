Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Posts Earnings Results

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47.

LUCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUCD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

