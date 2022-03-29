Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 294.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ LUCD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. 1,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,234. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

