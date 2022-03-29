LVW Advisors LLC Sells 2,366 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 41,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 62,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

NYSE JNJ opened at $177.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.38. The company has a market capitalization of $467.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

