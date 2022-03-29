Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.39. 5,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,454,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 572,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

