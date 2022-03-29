Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. 1,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,910. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.97.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
