Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Down to $24.62

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.62, but opened at $23.78. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 6,979 shares trading hands.

MGY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

