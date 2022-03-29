Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Cuts Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lowered its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306,120 shares during the period. Entergy comprises about 7.8% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $117,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $559,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.46 and a twelve month high of $115.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.