Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) VP Sells $155,350.00 in Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $154.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $133.49 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VAC shares. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.