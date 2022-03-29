Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.2% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $17.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,512,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.09. The company has a market capitalization of $359.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

