MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday.

Shares of MCFT opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $465.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

