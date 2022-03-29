Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 72,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,222,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

Get Matterport alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $34,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.