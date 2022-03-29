McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.17-3.22 EPS.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,440.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 155,274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 147,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 17,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

