McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.17-3.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to ~$6.51-6.63, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.56 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.170-$3.220 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE:MKC traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,995. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.