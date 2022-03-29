Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.45%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

