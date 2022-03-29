Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEJHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Meiji from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Meiji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Meiji stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 433. Meiji has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

